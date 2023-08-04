The State of Qatar has contributed to a fundraising campaign for the Utandu Orphanage in Pumalanga, the Republic of South Africa, as part of the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day.

The State of Qatar was represented at the ceremony by Acting Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of South Africa, Khalid Mohammad Al Sharshani. HE Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Candith Mashego-Dlamini also attended the event.

Al Sharshani said in a speech that the State of Qatar invests in the Nelson Mandela International Day to alleviate poverty and suffering among needy communities, stressing the need to take care of children and ensure the best living conditions for them to grow in a healthy environment.

Mashego-Dlamini hailed her country’s partnership with the State of Qatar, noting in this context the distinguished relations between the two countries that began a long time ago.