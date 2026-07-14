By Viv Muthan Pr Eng, Head of Export Sales and Operations.

When organisations talk about personal protective equipment (PPE), the conversation usually centres on the product. Specifications, certifications and proper usage dominate safety discussions. Yes, these matter, but they are not where safety integrity is ultimately determined. PPE only does the job if it is available, consistently supplied and trusted to perform at the exact moment of need. Integrity is created or destroyed upstream by the system that ensures that the product shows up, performs as expected and can be relied on without hesitation. That system is the supply chain.

If safety is determined upstream, where does it actually break?

The supply chain sets the boundary conditions for safety. It operates quietly in the background, but its impact is immediate and tangible on the ground. When it functions well, workers have uninterrupted access to the protection they need. When it falters, the absence is felt instantly, not as a logistical inconvenience, but as a direct threat to safety and operational continuity. The risks associated with weak supply chains are often underestimated because they do not always present themselves as dramatic failures. Instead, they emerge as small, compounding deviations. A delayed shipment forces teams to stretch existing inventory. A quality inconsistency introduces doubt about whether equipment will perform as expected. A stockout forces substitution under pressure with products that may not fully meet operational demands.

Each of these disruptions chips away at the certainty that safety systems depend on. What appears isolated is rarely contained. Research into PPE supply chains shows that disruptions propagate through feedback loops, where delays and shortages reinforce each other and persist, often surfacing at precisely the moment demand peaks. This erosion of certainty does not just affect safety outcomes but fundamentally changes the economics of the system.

The hidden cost of “efficiency”

Many PPE procurement strategies optimise for unit cost, which assumes a stable system. In reality, supply chains operate under variability where lead times shift, demand signals distort and quality drifts. Once variability enters the system, linear cost logic collapses. The amplification of variability across supply chains, widely described as the bullwhip effect, demonstrates how small demand or supply fluctuations expand upstream, creating both shortages and instability. The cost is no longer just the product but the consequences of unavailability, some of which include downtime and lost productivity, forced substitution under pressure, and exposure to risk under uncertainty. Once those costs are accounted for, the economics invert and the lowest unit cost often produce the highest total system cost.

The constraint not being managed

Treating PPE as a commodity is common but structurally flawed. Commodities are optimised with the view that price is the governing constraint. Safety-critical systems are optimised for reliability under pressure. Those are not the same objective and they produce very different decisions. The constraint in PPE is not supply or cost but the system’s ability to maintain certainty of supply under conditions of variability. If that constraint is left unmanaged, variability will accumulate until the system fails. Typically, this will not occur at scale, but at the exact point where tolerance for error is lowest.

Reliability is an emergent property

If variability is what breaks the system, reliability must be engineered into it. You do not buy reliability through a supplier choice. It is a design choice and a property that either emerges or does not, depending on how the system’s boundary conditions are defined. The conditions for reliability to emerge must be established in the configuration of the supply chain - how sourcing is distributed, where buffers are positioned and why, how demand signals are generated and interpreted, and how quality is measured and controlled across the chain. Given the networked nature of these conditions, any variability that enters the system will propagate in unpredictable ways.

What high-performing operators do differently

Operators who understand certainty of supply as a governing constraint within the safety system design their supply chains differently. They segment risk rather than standardise blindly and introduce redundancy where the cost of failure justifies it, like engineers do at the higher automation layers. They include metrics for consistency and reliability and not just price. This is an anchor statement made by many procurement professionals in the first meetings across the table from potential suppliers. Security of supply is non-negotiable. Supplier relationships are built around performance over time, not transactional cost gains. Managing purchasing becomes engineering a system of supply.

The effectiveness of PPE is not determined at the point of use. It is determined by whether the system behind it can deliver the right product, at the right time, with consistent performance under real-world conditions of variability. If that system is fragile, protection is conditional and in industrial environments where the margin for error is already thin, supply chain reliability is not a luxury. It is a requirement.

References: Falagara Sigala, I., Sirenko, M., Comes, T. and Kovács, G., 2022. Mitigating personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain disruptions in pandemics: a system dynamics approach. International Journal of Operations&Production Management, 42(13), pp.128–154 Lee, H.L., Padmanabhan, V. and Whang, S., 1997. Information distortion in a supply chain: the bullwhip effect. Management Science, 43(4), pp.546–558. Moreno-Baca, F., Cano-Olivos, P., Sánchez-Partida, D. and Martínez-Flores, J.-L., 2025. The bullwhip effect and ripple effect with respect to supply chain resilience: challenges and opportunities. Logistics, 9(2), p.62. Tiwari, P. and Sharma, P.K., 2025. Analysing the impact of supply chain disruptions on medical equipment availability during pandemics. International Journal of Research Publication and Reviews, 6(3), pp.4505–4510 Ash, C., Venkatadri, U., Diallo, C., Vanberkel, P. and Saif, A., 2023. PPE supply optimization under risks of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Annals of Operations Research (Springer). RS South Africa (https://Africa.RSDelivers.com) is a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1) and a leading provider of industrial product and service solutions.

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