The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Windhoek, Namibia, participated in the largest trade exhibition in Namibia, the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF), held in Ongwediva, Oshana Region, from August 23 to 31, 2024. This year's OATF, which had the theme “Bridging Tradition and Innovation," featured 457 local and international exhibitors, including those from Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and Indonesia.

The OATF was officially opened by Namibia's Vice President, Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who expressed that OATF 2024 is expected to pave the way for the success of Namibian SMEs in the regional and global economy.

Following the opening ceremony, Vice President Nandi-Ndaitwah visited several exhibitor stands, including the Indonesian Embassy's stall.

The Vice President of Namibia appreciated the Indonesian Embassy's support at OATF 2024 and the ongoing activities organized by the Namibian Government.

At OATF 2024, Indonesian Embassy's​ promoted consumer products from well-known Indonesian companies, such as PT ABC President, PT Borden Eagle Indonesia, PT Porto Indonesia Sejahtera, PT Kobe Indonesia, PT Kalbe International, PT Mayora Indah Tbk, and PT Dami Sariwana.

The Embassy has been participating in OATF since 2002. In addition to promoting Indonesia's featured products, the Embassy aims to increase Namibians' awareness of Indonesia.