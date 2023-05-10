Promedius Inc., a medical imaging AI startup, is expanding to Africa with its cloud platform AIdant, which offers advanced medical imaging AI solutions and will be showcased at GITEX AFRICA 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/); AIdant aims to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility by providing cutting-edge AI to assist diagnosis in countries with limited access to diagnostic imaging and radiologists.

Download document: https://apo-opa.info/42luvEL

Promedius Inc., a medical imaging AI startup founded by radiology specialists and AI researchers from Asan Medical Center, one of Korea’s top-tier general hospitals, has announced its expansion to Africa with its cloud platform AIdant.

AIdant is a cloud-native medical imaging AI platform, which connects healthcare professionals (HCPs) with cutting-edge AI solutions. The company will debut its AI technology* at GITEX AFRICA 2023, the largest tech exhibition in Africa.

Advanced AI-Powered Solutions of AIdant

Medical Image Reconstruction: CXR Bone Suppression

Medical Image Analysis: CXR Pneumothorax, CXR Osteoporosis, CXR Infectious Disease, CXR Cardiothoracic Ratio, CXR Cobb Angle

Parameter Measurement: Whole Spine Lateral, Lateral Cephalometry

AIdant enables HCPs to spend more time on patient care, by reducing time-consuming medical image analysis. By providing DICOM medical imaging viewer and AI analysis directly on a web browser, AIdant eliminates the need to install or invest in new equipment. HCPs can also share medical images and patient data with peers for second opinions and remote collaboration.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach to Africa and contribute to the advancement of healthcare in the region," said Dr. Hyun-Jin Bae, CEO and co-founder of Promedius Inc. "Our vision is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all. We believe AIdant will play a crucial role in achieving our goal, by bringing cutting-edge AI everywhere patients seek care."

Promedius Inc. has already seen success in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Latin America (LATAM) with AIdant, and the expansion to Africa marks the company’s continued commitment. Through the power of AI, Promedius Inc. aims to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility and contribute to improving healthcare outcomes for patients globally.

GITEX AFRICA will take place in Marrakech, Morocco, from 31 May to 2 June, 2023. Promedius Inc. invites visitors to experience the power of AIdant at booth 5D-52. For more information, please visit their website at www.Promedius.ai.

Contact:

Dr. Hyun-Jin Bae, CEO

hjbae@promedius.ai

Promedius Inc.:

Established in 2019 to bring better healthcare with AI, Promedius Inc. is a pioneering healthtech startup in Korea that provides cutting-edge medical imaging AI solutions through its cloud-native platform, AIdant. Through AIdant, the company is revolutionizing the radiology workflow, ultimately enhancing patient care and improving outcomes.