The year 2025 has been one of profound transformation at World Health Organization (WHO), and the global United Nations (UN) due to the changing funding environment—testing the resilience and adaptability of the entire UN workforce. Amid global uncertainties and organizational changes, WHO has placed the mental health and well-being of its personnel at the heart of this transition.

The ongoing changes have brought extreme stress, affecting both personal and professional spheres. Recognizing this, WHO Uganda emphasizes collective support, compassion, and solidarity, ensuring no one faces these challenges alone. WHO leadership, at country, regional, and global levels, has continued to champion a culture of humanity and wellbeing throughout this process. This commitment is evident in the integration of mental health support into daily operations and strategic planning.

“At WHO Uganda, we recognize the individual impact of every decision made during the ongoing changes, and we remain committed to supporting mental well-being, now more than ever. During these challenging times, people remain at the center, and supporting their mental health is our priority,” said Dr Kasonde Mwinga, the WHO Representative to Uganda.

Mental health literacy and stress management sessions have been embedded in all staff engagements. These sessions cover a range of topics such as coping strategies during transition; recognizing signs of stress and burnout; building resilience, emotional intelligence and a workplace culture that is supportive of mental wellbeing. All personnel have been informed and empowered to seek help when needed.

Personnel and their dependents, across all contract types, have access to a wide range of support services, including in-house staff counsellors, outsourced professional counsellors, an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), and insurance coverage for therapy sessions. These services are designed to be accessible, confidential, and tailored to individual needs.

“I didn’t realize how much I was affected by the transition until I attended a mental health literacy session. I was empowered to seek support, and it’s been life- changing. The emotional intelligence and stress management discussions helped me understand my emotions and how to manage them,” said Immaculate Atuhaire, the emergency readiness officer, WHO, Uganda.

The WHO Uganda Staff Association has played a pivotal role in supporting colleagues through this period of uncertainty and transition. Through ongoing engagement with management, the executive committee has effectively voiced staff suggestions and recommendations, ensuring that their concerns are heard and addressed. They have also introduced thoughtful initiatives, such as fruit baskets at staff meetings, weekly group tea sessions, and money clinics, that have significantly boosted morale and fostered a sense of belonging among staff.

"In times of transition, it's easy to feel stressed—but the Staff Association has been a source of reassurance. From advocating for our concerns to introducing meaningful initiatives like the weekly tea gatherings, they have reminded us that we are in this together. These gestures have made a real difference in keeping our spirits high," said Patrick Nemeye, the procurement officer, WHO Uganda.

Creating a mentally healthy workplace is a commitment at WHO Uganda that fosters a resilient, engaged, productive workforce. This aligns with WHO’s broader mental health strategy, emphasizing psychosocial risk management and improving mental health literacy, and building a workplace culture that promotes and supports mental health and wellbeing.