The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates is closely monitoring the situation of members of the Moroccan community residing in Palestine since the attack on the Gaza Strip last October, in particular the situation of Moroccan citizens stranded in Gaza, where violent bombardments have caused widespread destruction of infrastructure and numerous deaths, injuries and displacements in a precarious humanitarian and economic context.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ramallah is currently monitoring the situation of Moroccan citizens residing in Gaza and accompanying those wishing to leave via the Rafah crossing to Egypt, as it is the case for other foreign nationals stranded in this territory.

So far, 289 members of the Moroccan community residing in Gaza have been evacuated, after identity checks, in coordination with the Embassies of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ramallah and Cairo, following approval from Egyptian and Israeli authorities to facilitate their departure from the territory.

It should be noted that this evacuation has been organized in several phases since last November, with the last operation taking place on January 30, 2024.

In the same context, the Embassy of the Kingdom in Cairo, in coordination with the ministry, has provided consular and logistical assistance to Moroccan citizens evacuated from Gaza and ensured their transportation by land via buses to Cairo or other destinations. Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Kingdom in Ramallah remains in constant contact with Moroccan citizens still stranded in the Gaza Strip despite the difficulties and harsh conditions caused by the war.

It should be mentioned that the Embassy of the Kingdom in Ramallah has not recorded any deaths among Moroccan nationals to date, except for one case suffering from a serious injury and transferred to Egypt for appropriate treatment.

The Ministry continues its relentless efforts to evacuate other Moroccan nationals stranded in the Gaza Strip through the mobilization of the diplomatic representations of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ramallah and Cairo, in coordination with the competent Egyptian authorities.