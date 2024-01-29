The Secretariat of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Secretariat) wishes to inform the general public that the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Commission), upon authorization of the Government by the Kingdom of Lesotho (Lesotho), is scheduled to undertake a Promotion Mission to Lesotho from 30 January to 02 February 2024.

This Mission, which is part of the Commission’s promotion mandate, is being undertaken in accordance with Article 45(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the African Charter) and Rule 76(1) of the Commission’s Rules of Procedure, with the objective of engaging with relevant stakeholders to exchange views on enhancing the enjoyment of human rights in the country.

The Delegation will be composed of:

Honourable Commissioner Ourveena Geereesha Topsy-Sonoo, Commissioner responsible for the promotion of human rights in Lesotho, and the Commission’s Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa;

Honourable Commissioner Dr. Litha Musyimi-Ogana, Chairperson of the Working Group on Indigenous Populations/Communities and Minorities in Africa, and Chairperson of the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of People Living with HIV and Those at Risk, Vulnerable to and Affected by HIV.

The delegation will be supported by staff from the Secretariat.

During the Mission, the delegation will meet with a cross-section of human rights actors in the country, especially those working in the field of human rights: including in particular, relevant Government officials, Members of Parliament, Members of the Judiciary, the Police, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, and other individuals or institutions capable of enlightening the Commission on the human rights situation in Lesotho.

At the end of the mission, the preliminary findings will be discussed with the relevant Government authorities. A Press Conference will also be held to brief the press and the general public on these findings.