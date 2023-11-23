The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, Wednesday, November 22, 2023, convened a special Cabinet Meeting to discuss issues of national importance, including, most especially, his administration's transfer of power to the incoming administration.

President Weah used the meeting of ministers, deputy ministers, assistant ministers, directors and commissioners of autonomous agencies at the Executive Mansion to reflect on the significant role his administration played in setting “an unprecedented democratic roadmap not only for Liberia and Africa, but for the world at large.”

“The free, fair, and transparent election we organized and sponsored has won wide-spread international recognition and admiration,” Pres. Weah said, while also thanking them for their roles played.

With the passing of the electoral process, President Weah said it was now time that officials of his administration turned attention to the transition process in order to facilitate a smooth transfer of power.

He spoke of Executive Order #123 on the establishment of a Joint Presidential Transition Team (JPTT) to be co-chaired by the incumbent and incoming presidents.

“I am hereby calling on all government entities, including ministries, agencies, commissions and state-owned enterprises, to initiate the transition process within your respective institutions by preparing a comprehensive Turnover Notes,” President Weah instructed.

The Liberian Leader asserted that the Turnover Notes should include information that is relevant, and that they should do so in close consultation with their legal teams or the Legal Adviser to the president for what he called “accuracy and completeness.”

The President mandated General Services Director Madam Mary Broh to assist in tracking all government assets during the transition period.

He described the transition as time-sensitive and admonished officials and government institutions not only to prioritize the process in their daily activities but to fully cooperate and support the process.

President Weah announced that the Minister of Foreign Affairs will lead the JPTT.

He thanked the cabinet for their unwavering support over the past years.

“In spite of the many challenges encountered, we take pride in the work that we have done to serve the Liberian people,” he said.

The Liberian Chief Executive, most importantly, added: “The interest of our people remains paramount, and I trust that the new administration will build upon our accomplishments to make Liberia even better.”

