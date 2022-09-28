His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah has appointed Her Honor Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Youh as Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia.

President Weah made the appointment on September 27, 2022 following her confirmation by the Liberian Senate. Her appointment takes effect as of Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

In a communication formally notifying Justice Youh of her appointment, the President said, “I am pleased to advise that, based upon notification from the Honorable Liberian Senate of your confirmation of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, you are hereby appointed Chief Justice, Supreme Court, Judiciary Branch, Republic of Liberia, effective September 28, 2022.”

The Liberian Chief Executive extended his congratulations to Cllr. Youh and expressed trust in her ability to make meaningful contribution in her area of responsibility “as we strive to move our country forward in a process aimed at enhancing peace, reconciliation and development”.

The new Chief Justice succeeds Justice Francis Korkpor who retired September 27, 2022, on age consideration in consonance with provisions of the Constitution of Liberia.