The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, today received the Letters of Credence of H.E. Mr. Lars Håkan Åkesson as Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Seychelles during an accreditation ceremony held at the Salon de Gouverneur at State House this morning.

Following the ceremony, the President and Ambassador Åkesson held discussions on the longstanding diplomatic relations and historical cooperation between the two countries since 1979. Areas of cooperation include maritime security through EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta, health, training, and capacity building, as well as training for the Seychelles Defence Forces at the Swedish International Centre.

President Herminie congratulated and welcomed Ambassador Åkesson to Seychelles, expressing confidence that during his tenure, bilateral relations between the two countries will be further strengthened and broadened into additional areas of cooperation.

He also expressed gratitude to Swedish counterparts for their continued support towards the sustainable development and greening of Port Victoria, through the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA) and the RISE Research Institutes of Sweden. He noted that such partnerships not only support the modernisation of port infrastructure but also enhance resilience to environmental challenges.

The President further highlighted that Seychelles has embarked on a Digital Transformation Agenda aimed at improving and streamlining government services. He noted that Sweden is a global exemplar in public service digitalisation and expressed hope that both countries could collaborate in this area.

He also underscored the strong partnership between the two countries in the health sector, particularly through collaboration between the Ministry of Health and institutions in the City of Umeå. Lecturers and students from the National Institute for Health and Social Studies (NIHSS) have undertaken exchange visits to Umeå University, and the President expressed hope that this cooperation can be further strengthened through a formal Memorandum of Understanding and expanded collaboration in this vital sector.

On his part, Ambassador Åkesson conveyed warm greetings from His Majesty the King of Sweden, noting that the Monarch has previously visited Seychelles and holds the country in high regard. He observed that Seychelles and Sweden share notable similarities as small island states surrounded by vast oceans, committed to a rules-based international order and multilateralism.

He further stated that both countries face comparable maritime challenges, particularly in relation to climate change and its impact on weather patterns, which in turn affect sea and air travel. Ambassador Åkesson reaffirmed Sweden’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations in the areas discussed, with particular emphasis on digitalisation as a means of enhancing competitiveness and efficiency.

He noted that many Swedish university programmes are offered at master’s level and in English, which facilitates access for Seychellois students. He also highlighted the existing exchange programme between Umeå University and Seychelles institutions, while encouraging further expansion of academic cooperation.

In this regard, President Herminie highlighted the need for more professional psychologists in Seychelles, given the rising concerns around substance abuse and mental health, a sector he considers a priority for national investment.

Other areas of discussion included tourism, noting the arrival of approximately 5,000 Swedish visitors last year, renewable energy, education, climate change, and advocacy for the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI). The President sought Sweden’s support in advocating alongside Seychelles for reforms in international financial institutions, including the operationalisation of the MVI, which would ensure fairer and more equitable access to financing for vulnerable states.