The President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a special message on the occasion of the Orthodox Christmas Day.

"On this joyous occasion of Orthodox Christmas, I extend my warmest greetings to all members of the Greek Orthodox community in Seychelles and around the world. May this sacred holiday bring you peace, joy, and renewed hope as we celebrate the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ.

As we gather with family and friends, let us reflect on the timeless values of love, compassion, and unity that Christmas symbolizes. This festive season reminds us of the importance of togetherness and kindness in our communities.

May the spirit of Christmas inspire us all to spread goodwill and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one people, working towards a brighter future for Seychelles and beyond.

Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year to you all!"