The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan attended the launching of the Seychelles Revenue Commission’s (SRC) new strategic plan outlining the commission’s strategic priorities and roadmap for the period of 2023-2025. The event was held at the Labriz Gastro Lounge, Bel Ombre yesterday afternoon, which also saw the launching of SRC’s new Tax Management System, new website, and new branding including logo and uniform.

During the ceremony, President Ramkalawan was presented with a copy of their Strategic Plan from the Chairperson of the SRC Board, Mr. Chrystold Chetty. The strategic plan features the aspirations of the SRC staff, which includes their reviews and feedback on past performance as well as proposals for future improvement. It also includes a more detailed plan of the National Development Strategy 2023-2025 as well as the Strategic Plan of the Ministry of Finance, National Planning, and Trade. Furthermore, it also entails the new vision, mission, values, and motto aligned with the SRC’s new direction to foster a trustful and engaging relationship with all its valued customers and partners.

In his address, the Minister for Finance, National Planning, and Trade, Mr. Naadir Hassan said that as the parent of SRC, it is quite encouraged with progress SRC has made thus far and quite happy to witness the launching of the first phase of the IT system redevelopment, which is the Registration module for the ‘Seychelles Tax Portal’.

“The project as you know is being developed with financial support under the 11th EDF and technical expertise provided by GOPA. I take this opportunity to express the Government’s appreciation for the continued assistance towards the development of Seychelles. The new ways of interacting with SRC (network connectivity permitting) have taken into consideration the needs and concerns raised over the years by taxpayers and stakeholders as well as the issues faced by SRC’s own personnel,” said the Minister.

Minister Hassan underlined that this event therefore should now facilitate the efficiency with which SRC delivers its services for optimum revenue collection and reduction in compliance cost of businesses. In regards to the SRC’s new Strategic Plan for 2023 – 2025, he said that it is the guiding framework for the implementation of SRC’s mandate for the next 3 years with a focus on innovation and a more customer-oriented approach.

“The Strategic Plan is thus the launching pad for a rebranding of SRC – with the new logo, motto, vision, mission, and values. A holistic approach in repositioning the organization to better play its role in supporting the economic development of Seychelles as its new motto reads – “Contributing to transform Seychelles”. I appreciate the fact that all staff were engaged in preparation for the changes and was impressed by the efforts of the change management team at SRC in bringing awareness throughout the development process. An exemplary performance management initiative, which should be commended,” he said.

In her welcoming address, the Commissioner General of the Seychelles Revenue Commission, Mrs. Veronique Herminie said, “As we celebrate the 13th anniversary of the creation of the Seychelles Revenue Commission, I think that it is rather fitting that SRC embarks on this innovative journey to transform itself and the public perception of us as a Revenue Administration. This with ultimate aim building a more engaging and trustful relationship with taxpayers to foster an improved culture of voluntary compliance.”

Ms. Velma Cafrine, the winner of the Commission’s logo competition, while Ms. Verna Lesperance received the prize for giving the name ‘Maison Manglier’ to the new SRC building which is to be constructed very soon at Bois de Rose Avenue.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony by some of SRC’s youngest and long serving staff members in commemoration of the 13th anniversary celebration of the Commission.

Also present was the Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Afif, the Secretary of State for Finance, Mr. Patrick Payet, Ministers, Principal Secretaries, CEOs, member of the SRC governing Board, Executive Management, Directors and staff of SRC, partners, and stakeholders among other distinguished guests.