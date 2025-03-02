President Cyril Ramaphosa has proffered his best wishes to the Muslim community as they observe the fasting month of Ramadaan.

“For our Muslim brethren here at home and around the world, this is a sacred time of reflection, prayer and performing acts of charity – values that unite us all,” President Ramaphosa said.

“South Africa is a country united in its diversity, and this is our greatest strength as we work together to build a better South Africa of equality and opportunity for all,” the President said.

For the world’s approximately 1,9 billion Muslims, the month of Ramadaan is observed by fasting from sunrise to sunset, performing special prayers, and feeding the needy.

“As a country we laud these acts of compassion, empathy and generosity by the Muslim community are even more sorely needed in today’s troubled world,” the President said.

“Even as this is a time of fraternity and spiritual growth for Muslims, we are keenly aware that suffering peoples in Gaza, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and in the troubled Sahel region will experience little cheer this Ramadaan,” said President Ramaphosa.

The President has reaffirmed the country’s solidarity with oppressed peoples everywhere, and a call for an end to intolerance, conflict and war.

“We are grateful to be a nation where many cultures and faiths co-exist in harmony - may this also be a time for outreach and building bridges of tolerance and understanding between our different communities,” the President said.