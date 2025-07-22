President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 14(3) read with 12(6)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, suspended South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Andrew Chauke, with immediate effect pending an inquiry into Adv Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

Having asked Adv Chauke to provide reasons why he should not be suspended, President Ramaphosa has decided suspension is the correct course of action pending an inquiry.

President Ramaphosa has informed Adv Chauke of his decision in writing and indicated that the President and the public would benefit from an independent assessment of issues that require elucidation and on which there are disputes of fact.

The President believes Adv Chauke’s continued tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions – while facing serious accusations – would negatively affect the reputation of the National Prosecuting Authority as a whole.

President Ramaphosa is also concerned that Adv Chauke will not be able to fulfil his functions optimally while facing an inquiry.