President Cyril Ramaphosa is preparing to undertake a number of bilateral and multilateral engagements in coming weeks in which he will advance partnerships for growth and development in South Africa and for global solidarity, security and inclusive prosperity.

South Africa’s programme of economic diplomacy is a key lever for the realisation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) to rebuild the economy.

At the multilateral level, South Africa seeks to advance its national interest – the well-being and development of all citizens - as well as the development priorities of developing countries including the SADC region and the African continent, and to promote an equitable rules-based multilateral system.

OCTOBER

In October, President Ramaphosa will host President Brahim Ghali of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic for deliberations in Pretoria.

President Ramaphosa will also welcome Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain to Pretoria for discussions on relations between the two countries.

Still in October, President Ramaphosa will undertake a Working Visit to the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, in fulfilment of a planned visit the President postponed in April 2022 to focus on Government’s intervention in the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.

Saudi Arabia is South Africa’s second largest trading partner the Middle East and largest source of imports from the region. The exchange of political and business visits, as well as trade and investment exhibitions and seminars by both countries in the past years have had a positive effect on trade and investment trends.

NOVEMBER

In November, President Ramaphosa will participate in the global climate change conference, COP 27, to be held at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Heads of State and Government, government delegations, non-governmental organisations, private sector delegates and other representatives will engage at the global conference on action on climate and sustainable development goals; adaptation and resilience; climate4 finance; education and youth; gender; innovation, and land use, as part of deliberations on mitigating climate change and securing sustainability for future generations.

President Ramaphosa will subsequently undertake a visit to the Republic of Kenya for his first engagement with recently elected President William Ruto with a view to expanding trade between the two countries and enhance people-to-people relations between two significant economies in their respective regions.

Still in November, President Ramaphosa will participate in the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, where leaders of the world’s major developed and emerging economies will hold discussions on global priorities advocated by Indonesia during its term as the G20 Presidency.

These priorities include the global health architecture, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation.

Together, the G20 members represent more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of international trade and 60 percent of the world population.

Later in November, President Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe will honour an invitation by His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom to undertake a State Visit to the United Kingdom.

The State Visit follows visits at this level to the United Kingdom by Presidents Mandela, Mbeki and Zuma since the advent of democracy and follows visits by King Charles III and the Queen Consort to South Africa.

South Africa and the UK are strategic partners with a broad and vibrant relationship, led by a commitment to liberal values, democracy and the rule of law.

The two countries share a wide array of mutual interests and continue to deepen collaboration to resolve global challenges.

DECEMBER

In early December, President Ramaphosa will host President Nicolás Maduro of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for bilateral discussions in Pretoria.

Venezuela is a strategic partner of South Africa in Latin America, especially in the context of South-South cooperation as well as the potential for future economic partnership due to its abundant oil and gas reserves.

The Presidency will provide closer details of these engagements, including dates, closer to these events.