HE President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall awarded HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Senegal Mohammed bin Kurdi Taleb Al Marri the National Order of the Lion, in appreciation for his efforts in supporting and enhancing bilateral relations.
During his meeting with the Ambassador on the occasion of the end of his tenure, the Senegalese President wished him success in his future work, noting the distinguished relations between the two countries.
For his part, HE the Ambassador praised the level of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Senegal, expressing his thanks to President Macky Sall for awarding him the National Order of the Lion, which is the highest decoration in the country, and his wishes to the government and people of Senegal for progress and prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.