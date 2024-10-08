President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has expressed his willingness to mediate the ongoing conflict in Sudan, should both parties be open to his involvement.

“I am ready to mediate the conflict if they are agreeable.” President Museveni stated this today during a meeting with the United Nations Envoy for Sudan at State House Entebbe. He reiterated his commitment to joining efforts to restore peace in Sudan, emphasizing that the root cause of the conflict lies in the promotion of identity politics, which destabilase's a country as diverse as Sudan. The President urged the warring factions to agree to a ceasefire and to hand over power to the people of Sudan.

The United Nations Special Envoy to Sudan, His Excellency Ramtane Lamamra, assured President Museveni of the UN's full support in resolving the conflict. “Mr. President, if there is anything the UN can do to assist in restoring peace to Sudan, please involve us. We are ready and willing to work with you,” H.E. Lamamra said. The UN envoy also highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, noting that while efforts have been made to secure localized ceasefire, fighting continues, and civilians remain at risk.

“Despite the ongoing conflict and the flow of weapons to both sides, there is still an opportunity to move forward and secure a ceasefire to address the urgent humanitarian needs,” he added. The meeting was also attended by Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, as well as UN officials Nayla Hajjar and Hanan Elbadawy.