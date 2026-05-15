State House Uganda


The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) would like to inform the general public that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi as the new Deputy Chief Justice.

President Museveni has also appointed Her Worship, Agnes Alum as the new Chief Registrar.

The name of the new Deputy Chief Justice has been sent to Parliament, awaiting approval.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Uganda.