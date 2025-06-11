President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the First Lady also Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni have this afternoon participated in the ongoing mass registration and renewal exercise of the National Identity cards at State Lodge, Nakasero.
The project is being implemented by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and the renewal exercise was efficiently conducted by a team from the authority, led by the Executive Director, Ms. Rosemary Kisembo.
The registration of citizens is regarded as a crucial component of national security, ensuring that every individual is accounted for within the nation’s identity framework. Enhanced biometric technology associated with these ID cards provides a reliable and unalterable means of establishing identity.
This initiative underscores the government's commitment to strengthening national identity systems and fostering socio-economic transformation.