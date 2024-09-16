His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has successfully harvested 7 tonnes of fish and various agricultural produce from his farm in Mafintha. This harvesting exercise aims to demonstrate the President’s commitment to leadership by example as he works diligently towards achieving the country’s Food Security Agenda.

While actively participating in the harvesting of fish, President Bio emphasized the importance of fish farming for all Sierra Leoneans, encouraging even small-scale investments in the sector. He highlighted that locally produced agricultural products are often more nutritious than imported alternatives.

The President urged citizens to actively support and patronize made-in-Sierra Leone products, emphasizing that this would not only encourage local farmers but also enhance the economy by putting money into the pockets of those who work tirelessly to cultivate our land. He stressed the importance of viewing agriculture as a viable business opportunity, noting that one does not need to be a professional agriculturist to engage in farming.

“I am involved in farming to inspire more Sierra Leoneans to consider agriculture seriously,” President Bio said. “The Feed Salone Initiative is a national program that we should all embrace, regardless of our political or regional affiliations.”

At the Poultry Section, the Poultry Consultant Petemaa Sheriff shared that the President’s farm produces an impressive 7,600 eggs daily. Sherif indicated plans to expand operations to further increase production. He noted that the farm utilizes locally produced feeds that are 100% organic, ensuring the quality of the eggs for every household.

Mr. Sheriff also highlighted that the farm offers technical services to citizens interested in fish, vegetable, and poultry farming. This includes producing local feeds, processing and packaging chicken, growing vegetables, raising small and large ruminants, and providing training for youth on poultry management.

A display of fresh farm products, including catfish, tilapia, pepper, eggs, potatoes, and a variety of vegetables climaxed the event.