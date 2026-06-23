President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie, this morning officially launched the Electronic Case Management System (ECMS) at a ceremony held at the Link Building, Île du Port. The launch brought together senior officials from the legal, diplomatic, and international development communities, and marks a landmark advancement in the digitalisation of Seychelles’ justice sector.

Among those present were Chief Justice Rony Govinden, Attorney General Mr Vinsent Perera, and former Attorney General Mr Frank Ally, staff of the Legal Department, and other invited guests.

The ECMS is an initiative of the Office of the Attorney General, developed with financial support from the United States Department of State and implemented through the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Maritime Crime Programme (GMCP), in partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS). The system modernises and streamlines case management processes across the legal affairs sector, enabling registered users to access colleagues’ calendars, generate links for virtual meetings, retrieve case data, and communicate through an integrated chat feature, all within a secure digital environment.

The ceremony opened with remarks by Attorney General Mr Vinsent Perera, who described the occasion as the beginning of a new chapter for the Office — one defined by efficiency, accountability, and digital innovation in the delivery of legal services. He further characterised the ECMS as a transformative tool that would strengthen the capacity of the legal system to serve the people of Seychelles with greater speed and precision.

Remarks were subsequently delivered by representatives of Seychelles’ international partners. Mr Adham Loutfi, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Seychelles, affirmed that the United States is proud to support Seychelles in advancing the rule of law through technology, describing the collaboration as a reflection of a shared commitment to transparent and effective governance.

Mr Christophe Niyonkuru, Head of Office for Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius, and Seychelles for UNOPS, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support sustainable development, noting that the ECMS exemplifies how digital tools can empower institutions, including in the area of maritime security.

Mr Ali Elberier, UNODC Regional Representative for Eastern Africa, underscored that advancing justice through digital transformation is at the heart of UNODC’s mission, and described the launch as a testament to what can be achieved through strong international partnerships.

A technical presentation on the ECMS was subsequently delivered by representatives of the Attorney General’s Office, which included a live demonstration walking guests through the system’s file registration process. The official launch was thereafter conducted by President Herminie in his capacity as Head of State and Minister responsible for Legal Affairs. The ECMS is now live as a fully operational online platform, with immediate effect.

Following the official proceedings, President Herminie visited the offices of the Legal Department.