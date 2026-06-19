People with mobility difficulties can now enter Stad Linite Stadium freely, after the official opening today of the Ramp Up Rise Up accessibility ramp, a facility born from one family's refusal to accept exclusion as the norm.

The President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie, and Minister for Youth and Sports, Ms Kalsey Belle, jointly unveiled the commemorative plaque at a ceremony held at the stadium this morning. The ceremonial ribbon cutting that formally opened the ramp was performed by the First Lady, Mrs Veronique Herminie, accompanied by Mr Jason Winslow, member of the Ramp Up Rise Up Association.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice-President, Mr. Sebatien Pillay, Designated Minister and Chairman of the National Day Committee, Mr. Wallace Cosgrow, Ministers, Members of the National Day Committee, members of the Ramp Up Rise Up Association, representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Council and the Seychelles Football Federation, athletes, and other guests.

The project was founded on a mother's vow. When Jason arrived at Unity Stadium last year to witness the inauguration of President Herminie, he found no accessible ramp and was unable to enter. He turned back, having missed the ceremony entirely. For his mother, Christine Winslow, Founder of the Ramp Up Rise Up Association, that moment became a defining one.

“Never again should any disabled person be excluded from society. Never again should their dignity, their worth, or their place in this nation be overlooked,” Mrs Winslow pledged. “Accessibility is not a charity. It is not a favour. It is a fundamental human right,” she said addressing the guests at the ceremony.

That promise has been made tangible in concrete and steel. In addition to the accessibility ramp, the project delivered a disabled-accessible toilet and five designated parking bays, a comprehensive package ensuring that persons with disabilities are accommodated fully, not merely granted entry.

The facility also carries strategic significance for Seychelles football. The ramp meets FIFA minimum standards for accessibility, opening the pathway for international matches to be hosted at Stad Linite, a prospect previously constrained by the absence of inclusive infrastructure.

Minister Belle underscored the project's alignment with the Government's broader agenda: “This project is what the Government stands for, creating platforms for inclusive development to ensure that every citizen has the support and access needed to reach their full potential. It is the kind of collaboration across government, NGOs and the private sector that turns aspiration into action.”

The architectural and structural design was provided free of charge by an engineering firm owned by Jason's father, working in close partnership with the Seychelles Infrastructure Authority, which initiated the works in March 2026 and provided full technical supervision throughout. The pro bono contribution of the family's professional expertise alongside government oversight exemplifies the cross-sector collaboration that brought this project to life.

The opening falls within Seychelles' 50th Independence Year, anchored in the theme Nou Pep, Nou Lidantite, Nou Desten. Today, that theme found expression not in words but in a ramp: a simple structure that says every citizen belongs, and every citizen may enter.