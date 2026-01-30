Early this morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conducted an inspection visit to the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Capital. Upon his arrival, the President was received by the Director of the Egyptian Military Academy Lieutenant General Ashraf Zaher.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that President El-Sisi began his visit by performing Fajr prayer with the academy’s students. Then the President observed the morning lineup's physical fitness and witnessed the marching, equestrian, cycling, and cross-country parade passing the podium.

President El-Sisi also delivered a speech prior to the start of the morning lineup.

Following this, the President met with female students of the College of Medicine and female participants in the Ministry of Transport course, before heading to the equestrian club at the academy.

Along the way, President El-Sisi passed by fitness and cycling groups, challenge fields, and team-work activity areas, where students demonstrated various skills. The President was received at the club by its director and a number of officers. The President was briefed on the latest developments related to the equestrian club, observed archery and show jumping demonstrations. The President then headed to the equestrian track to follow up on the horse breeding nucleus experiment.

The President had breakfast with the academy’s students and engaged in dialogue with them, emphasizing the importance of practicing sports and of instilling a culture of physical activity among the Egyptian people. The President stressed the importance of academy students continuing to practice sports after graduation.

President El-Sisi reiterated that the curricula taught at the academy ensure educational merit, explaining that the academy’s education and examination system was designed according to the highest standards following thorough study and review.



The President noted that consideration is being given to establishing specialized, high-level military colleges that would teach civilian subjects such as politics, economics, medicine, and engineering.

President El-Sisi stressed the importance of respecting cultural differences among people and avoiding polarization. The President pointed out that the academy’s programs consolidate concepts of coexistence and acceptance among students. The President reaffirmed his keenness to personally follow up on students’ conditions and the state of the academy, with the aim of continuously improving and enriching the experience. The President advised academy students on the importance of making good use of time and social media.

President El-Sisi further emphasized that appointment to government positions must be based on objective, neutral, and abstract criteria, without any favoritism, to ensure justice and credibility, stressing his firm keenness to ensure the application of this principle.

The President concluded his inspection tour of the Egyptian Military Academy by viewing a presentation of the academy’s electronic historical record by the Director of the Academy.