This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the meeting addressed a number of political, economic, and social issues, among others on the government’s agenda.

In this context, the Prime Minister reviewed efforts related to expanding social protection measures and supporting the most vulnerable citizens. He also highlighted developments in education, healthcare, comprehensive development, investments, increasing exports, and localizing industries within the framework of Egypt’s Vision 2030 plan.

President El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of securing the state's requirements of strategic commodities for sufficient periods, in light of ongoing regional and international developments. The President also underscored the importance of continuing and intensifying endeavors to curb inflation, while maintaining increased spending on the health, education, and social protection sectors. The President further reiterated the significance of monitoring market regulation and ensuring the availability of food commodities.

President El-Sisi followed up with the Prime Minister on the ongoing preparations for the inauguration of the new campus of Senghor University in the city of Borg El Arab later this May. The project reflects the depth of cooperation between Egypt and its international partners and contributes to supporting development efforts and capacity building across the African continent by providing an integrated educational environment that accommodates students from various African and Francophone countries.