Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated in a Special Dialogue Session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting was attended by a number of heads of state and senior international officials including Libyan Presidential Council Chairman, Mohammad Al- Manfi, and Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Mr. Børge Brende, commenced the session with a speech, expressing his deep appreciation for President El-Sisi and for his participation in the Forum’s activities. Mr. Brende commended the long-standing cooperative relationship between the Government of Egypt and the World Economic Forum’s management over the past years.

Mr. Brende announced that the session was dedicated to discussing business opportunities in Egypt and held under the patronage of President El-Sisi, as part of the Forum’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s efforts to attract investments, given the various attractive opportunities available in the Egyptian market across different sectors.

President El-Sisi delivered a speech during the session and engaged in an interactive dialogue with the Forum’s president and attendees, addressing geopolitical developments in the region. The President outlined Egypt's approach to tackling the challenges facing the Middle East. President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of prioritizing peaceful solutions and avoiding escalation, in order to restore regional stability and create an environment conducive to the desired prosperity.

President El-Sisi confirmed that establishing enduring peace and fostering stability in the region require genuine support for the nation-state and its components, respect for the sovereignty and unity of nations, and empowering institutions to fulfill their roles. The President also highlighted the need for a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian crisis, which remains the fulcrum for achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

In this regard, the President called on world leaders to uphold the international order agreed upon by the global community after World War II, describing it as an essential framework for global stability and sustainable development, while stressing the vital necessity to preserve it and address any flaws that may exist.

President El-Sisi outlined the key aspects of Egypt’s economic reform program as a fundamental pillar for growth, explaining that the program has contributed to improving macroeconomic indicators. The President pointed out that the Egyptian economy has shown remarkable resilience against international and regional crises, thanks to balanced measures undertaken to stabilize fiscal and monetary policies and stimulate growth, while strengthening social protection programs to alleviate citizens' burdens.

The President further mentioned the state’s efforts to bolster competitiveness, improve the business environment, expand the private sector's role in driving development, and develop the legislative, investment, and tax environments. This is in addition to expanding digital and smart infrastructure, improving road networks, transportation, ports and economic zones, building new cities and increasing the volume of green public investments.

President El-Sisi concluded by affirming that the goal is to build a modern state capable of keeping pace with rapid global economic transformations and for Egypt to be an active partner in shaping a more just and sustainable global economic future.