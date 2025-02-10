President El-Sisi emphasized that the former Namibian President left a significant mark on the continent's history and its struggle for freedom, independence, and prosperity for its peoples. The President also highlighted the strong relations and bonds between Egypt and President Nujoma in his struggle to liberate Namibia. These relations are considered a model of solidarity among fellow Africans, and a testament to Egypt’s unwavering commitment to supporting its brothers across the continent, grounded in their shared history and future.

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sent a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba, over the passing of former President Sam Nujoma. Nujoma, the first and founding President of the Republic of Namibia, had a long journey of dedication for his country and the African continent.

