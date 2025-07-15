Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Dr. Sherif Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa El-Din Farouk, and Executive Director of the “Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development” Authority, Colonel Dr. Bahaa El-Ghanam.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that during the meeting the availability of strategic reserves of essential commodities, particularly wheat, sugar, oil, meat, and poultry was confirmed. It was stressed that Egypt’s food security is in a stable and reassuring state. The meeting reviewed details pertaining to contracts for the purchase of strategic commodities. These included contracts for the acquisition of 3.4 million tons of wheat, 192,000 tons of crude oil, 4,000 tons of frozen poultry, and 6,000 tons of frozen meat. Furthermore, it was noted that the State seeks to diversify its sources for wheat imports to ensure the availability of adequate quantities and avoid potential crises.

President El-Sisi stressed the importance of full coordination among all state bodies concerned with food security, so as to ensure harmony among these institutions, facilitate their effective implementation and confirm alignment with state policies. The meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation among the relevant state authorities and “The Future of Egypt” Authority to designate the areas within the New Delta to be cultivated with strategic crops, thereby maximizing planted acreage and increasing the self-sufficiency rate.

The meeting also discussed efforts underway to ensure the efficient operation of bakeries, mills, and markets and reviewed progress on the "One-Day Market" initiative. The first phase of the initiative was launched in November 2024 with 200 markets, and the second phase began in May 2025 with more than 200 additional markets.

The discussion tackled efforts to establish partnerships with the private sector, attract foreign investments in the retail sector, and establish commercial chains in Obour City, Nasr City, and Qalyub. The meeting also reviewed the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade's efforts and preparations to launch a government commercial chain under the name "Carry On", marking the first unified brand in partnership with the private sector. Furthermore, the meeting reviewed efforts exerted to develop internal trade and to refine the databases of government subsidy beneficiaries, ensuring that support reaches those who meet the relevant criteria and conditions.

Additionally, the meeting included detailed discussions on food security, the operational status of the Commodity Exchange, and the government’s efforts to activate it as a safeguard for markets and an effective price-regulation mechanism. This initiative is expected to boost food security and ensure the sustainable availability of essential goods at reasonable prices, balancing the interests of producers and consumers, while supporting the agricultural and industrial sectors.

It was noted that exporters and importers have begun registering in the Commodity Exchange, which is set to become the unified platform for importing and exporting goods. A draft law is currently being prepared to regulate the exchange, drawing on legislation from other countries with similar systems.

The meeting also reviewed the state's policies for growing and supplying strategic crops, efforts toward digital transformation and technological integration in agriculture, and strategies to reduce agricultural expenditures. The status of the fertilizer sector, particularly nitrates and urea was discussed, with a strong emphasis on implementing gradual and balanced reforms to protect farmers and ensure food security. Finally, the meeting focused on initiatives to improve agricultural land, adopt mechanization, and enhance the productivity of red meat and dairy sectors. President El-Sisi stressed the importance of improving local livestock breeds to increase their yield in both meat and milk production.