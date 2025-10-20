Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf), Dr. Usama Al-Azhari.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting reviewed several key files pertaining to the Ministry's work. The President followed-up on progress of the ministry's religious outreach efforts, emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts to protect and prevent the spread of extremist thought, while promoting correct values.

In this regard, President El-Sisi gave directives to continue efforts toward improving the conditions of imams, preachers, and religious educators, and to further enhance training and qualification programs in alignment with the latest relevant systems and methodologies. The President emphasized the need to confront religious extremism in all its forms and counter negative values and behaviors.

Moreover, the President followed-up on the latest developments of the "Correct Your Concepts" awareness initiative, which is a cornerstone of the Ministry’s strategy to build enlightened religious and societal awareness. The Minister of Religious Endowments pointed out that the ministry has recently launched an educational program for children for the current year (2025-2026), with the participation of 20,880 mosques across the country, as part of the initiative. This initiative aligns with the ministry's scientific, religious, and educational role, and its ongoing efforts to instill religious, moral, and national values in the younger generation and build a balanced Egyptian character based on religious principles. President El-Sisi confirmed the necessity to provide children and youth with correct religious knowledge and instilling in them values of moderation and pride in national identity.

The meeting also discussed ways to maximize the benefits from the assets of the Egyptian Awqaf Authority, including identifying promising investment opportunities that could be leveraged to achieve further goals through more efficient and effective management of these assets.