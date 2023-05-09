Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with South Sudan's Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Hon. Tut Gatluak, in the presence of Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that Hon. Gatluak gave the President a letter from his brother, President Salva Kiir, on ways to strengthen the distinguished bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries. This is in addition to reviewing developments in Sudan, and consulting on efforts to resolve the crisis in order to safeguard the safety and security of the fraternal Sudanese people.

During the meeting, the grave challenges facing Sudan at the humanitarian, security and political levels have been tackled. Also, the importance of encouraging Sudanese parties to maintain the truce and move towards a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire to allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and relief and a constructive dialogue to resolve differences and settle the crisis, thus completing the transitional path and political process in a way that preserves the unity and cohesion of the State, fulfils the aspirations of the Sudanese people and safeguards their supreme interests.