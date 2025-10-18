Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Civil Aviation Dr. Sameh El-Hefny, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed and Presidential Advisor for Financial Affairs Lieutenant General Ahmed El-Shazly.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President was briefed on the implementation status of the Terminal 4 project at Cairo International Airport, being one of the strategic projects aimed at improving service quality and enhancing the airport's infrastructure. In this context, the minister of civil aviation indicated that the new terminal will have a capacity of no less than 30 million passengers, raising the airport’s total capacity to over 60 million passengers annually. He added that the project will rely on cutting-edge smart technologies, making it one of the most advanced passenger terminals globally, offering an exceptional and integrated travel experience.

President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of the project to be based on a state-of-the-art operational system, incorporating the latest technologies in air navigation, ground operations, and facility management. The President also stressed the need to integrate technological innovations based on research and development outcomes to ensure the creation of a smart and sustainable environment that aligns with global standards.

The President also briefed on the latest updates on the state’s efforts to improve the efficiency of the civil aviation sector, including plans to develop airports and increase their capacity, as part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s objective to reach 72.2 million passengers annually by the end of 2025, in parallel with improving the quality of services provided to passengers, in support of the state’s target to increase the number of tourists to 30 million annually. In this regard, the President gave directives to strengthen the strategic partnerships to attract more foreign direct investment in the civil aviation sector, through the establishment of integrated investment zones around Egyptian airports, while stressing the importance of strict adherence to environmental standards in all sector activities and projects, in line with the state’s vision for a green economy and a more sustainable aviation system.

The President also emphasized the importance of promptly identifying and addressing any complaints related to the quality of services at various airports, and handling them with seriousness and urgency in a manner that contributes to improving the travel experience and enhancing passenger confidence.