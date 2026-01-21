Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Mr. Børge Brende, in Davos.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role played by the World Economic Forum, WEF, as a prominent international platform for dialogue and the exchange of views among heads of state, international officials, private sector representatives, and major global companies with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation in addressing global challenges and bolstering paths to comprehensive development.

The President also commended the Forum's focus this year on urgent issues reflecting the growing need for deeper international cooperation, in line with accelerating transformations, and ensuring their harnessing to achieve prosperity and benefits for all the world's peoples.

Mr. Brende expressed his appreciation for President El-Sisi’s participation in the Forum’s activities this year. He underscored the WEF management's keenness to dedicate an Egypt-Focused Dialogue Session during the Forum to present Egypt's vision for addressing challenges in the Middle East and efforts to restore regional peace and security. Mr. Brende also commended the efforts made by Egypt, and President El-Sisi personally, to promote stability in the region.

The Forum’s CEO said he looks forward to further enhancing coordination and cooperation with the Government of Egypt across various sectors, fostering the path of economic development, boosting growth rates, and strengthening the country's efforts to attract investments, in light of the attractive opportunities offered by the Egyptian market.