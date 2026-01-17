Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Eng. Karim Badawi.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the meeting reviewed a number of work files of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. This included efforts to implement the strategy to transform Egypt into a regional energy and gas trading hub, developments in seismic survey activities by sea and air, and efforts to expand onshore and offshore exploration for oil and gas. The discussions also touched on the plan to diversify gas supply sources and incentives offered to exploration companies, in order to make Egypt one of the most attractive countries for investment in this field. This includes a plan to diversify gas supply sources and incentives directed at exploration companies, with the aim of making Egypt one of the most attractive countries for investment in this field.

The meeting also discussed the government’s efforts and coordination between the Ministries of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and Electricity and Renewable Energy to secure Egypt’s gas needs, particularly for the summer of 2026.

President El-Sisi also was briefed on developments related to Egypt’s mining sector, the size of geological reserves, and investment indicators in this important sector. The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources pointed out that Egypt will launch, in the first quarter of the current year, the first comprehensive aerial survey of mineral resources in 40 years, with the aim of updating geological data and building a large database to attract Arab and international mining investments.

Eng. Badawi presented a report on his participation in the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference, held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, from January 13 to 15, 2026. During the conference, the Minister highlighted the comprehensive legislative reforms implemented by the Egyptian state to attract investors, the application of globally competitive models for the exploitation of gold ore and various minerals. He also underscored a new package of incentives for international exploration companies and the streamlining of licensing procedures, leveraging Egypt’s rich geological nature and integrated infrastructure.

President El-Sisi gave directives to settling the dues of oil and gas companies operating in Egypt and fulfilling obligations toward them, in a way that leads to increased domestic production of oil and gas. This is to be alongside providing incentives to accelerate and intensify field development and production operations and to conduct new explorations. The President also emphasized the need to intensify efforts to expand the scope of exploration and benefit from successful experiences. President El-Sisi reaffirmed the importance of providing further incentives and facilitations for investors in the oil, gas, and mining sectors. This aims to bolster investment volumes and boost production to meet growing consumption and development needs.