Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Health and Population Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Presidential Advisor for Health and Prevention Affairs Dr. Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmad Al-Azazi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting reviewed the development of the health system throughout the country. The President was briefed on the status of the implementation of national projects in the health sector and the timeline for the completion of each project, including the Dar El- Salam General Hospital development project "Hermel", in cooperation with the world's most prestigious medical institutions in the fight against cancer to become an advanced global center for oncology diagnosis and treatment, as well as a project to develop the Nasser Institute into an integrated medical city. This is in addition to efforts to improve the management of central laboratories, the establishment of a new heart institute with global standards to strengthen the role of the National Heart Institute as one of the largest specialized medical edifices for cardiac patients, and the Ministry of Health's efforts to provide intensive care beds and increase their number at the level of all governorates.

The President was also briefed on the status of the comprehensive health insurance system, the completion rates and the number of health services provided under public health initiatives. The total health services provided through all presidential initiatives amounted to more than 145 million services benefiting 90 million citizens.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue intensified work to develop Egypt's health system and offer health initiative services throughout the country, while increasing the rates of service delivery in the neediest villages and hamlets, stressing that according attention to the health of the Egyptian citizen is a top priority for the State, in full cooperation with the local and foreign private sector in order to provide the necessary resources to improve the health service and achieve the financial and operational sustainability for the new projects.