The President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso will attend the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), scheduled for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville. Underscoring the Republic of Congo’s growing role in Africa’s energy landscape and affirming the government’s commitment to maximizing the country’s energy potential, President Nguesso’s participation at CEIF 2025 is set to play a vital role in driving energy success while facilitating strategic investment opportunities.

As part of a strategy to spur energy investment and socioeconomic development, the Republic of Congo has initiated a strategy to increase oil production from the current 274,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 500,000 bpd by the end of this year. Serving as sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth-largest oil producer, the nation has attracted a wave of independent explorers and investments across its energy value chain, leading to a series of recent acquisitions and project developments in the country.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

The country will launch its 2025 licensing round at CEIF 2025, offering onshore, offshore and marginal acreage to potential investors and developers while aligning with national efforts to increase output. While the country is yet to disclose which blocks will be made available, the licensing round serves as a vital opportunity for companies to not only support Congo’s production goals but diversify its portfolio of active fields.

Meanwhile, the government will also release its new Gas Master Plan at CEIF 2025, which is aimed at consolidating the position of existing exploration and production companies while attracting new investments to the sector. Under the auspices of the Ministry of Hydrocarbons the Gas Master Plan will serve as a roadmap to harnessing the Republic of Congo’s gas resources for both domestic consumption and export, with a view to boosting gas utilization and diversifying crude oil revenues.

“President Nguesso’s participation at CEIF 2025 underscores the Republic of Congo’s strong commitment to unlocking its full energy potential. His leadership at this event will not only drive critical investments but also reinforce the country’s strategic position in Africa’s growing energy landscape. By fostering collaboration with international investors, CEIF 2025 paves the way for sustainable growth, enhanced energy production and long-term socioeconomic development for the people of the Republic of Congo,” states Energy Capital&Power Events&Project Director Sandra Jeque.

With the President’s participation at CEIF 2025, the Republic of Congo has taken proactive steps to enhance its energy sector’s appeal to investors. Moreover, the upcoming licensing round and Gas Master Plan position the country as an increasingly competitive and attractive destination for global energy investments.