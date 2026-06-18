The Regional Intellectual Property (IP) Club Competition held in Harare, Zimbabwe, aimed at promoting intellectual property awareness among young people and encourage innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship at the secondary school level across Africa.

The competition provided a platform for students to showcase their understanding of intellectual property rights, including, patents, trademarks, copyrights, industrial designs, and the role of intellectual property in fostering innovation and economic development through presentations, quizzing, debates, and other academic activities designed to test knowledge and practical application of intellectual property concepts.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by intellectual property institutions and partners across Africa to cultivate a new generation of innovators by introducing intellectual property education into schools through the development of creative solutions to societal challenges while understanding the importance of protecting and commercializing innovative ideas.

The students, members of the Intellectual Property Club of Maretha International Preparatory High School who represented Liberia, were received and recognized by the President following their outstanding performance at the regional event, emerging as the Champions of the Regional Intellectual Property of Africa.

Speaking during the recognition ceremony, President Boakai praised the students for their remarkable achievement and for serving as ambassadors of Liberia on the international stage. He described their success as a testament to the talent, creativity, and innovative potential of Liberian youth.

President Boakai pointed out that the students' accomplishment aligns with his Administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, especially its emphasis on education, youth empowerment, innovation, and human capacity development.

The President encouraged young Liberians to pursue excellence in science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, stressing that the country's future depends largely on the ability of its youth to develop solutions that contribute to national growth and development.

The Director General of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), which facilitated the students' participation in the competition, Honorable Garmia Koboi commended the President for recognizing the young champions and reaffirmed the LIPO’s commitment to promoting intellectual property education across the country.

Director Koboi asserted that the victory demonstrates the importance of investing in intellectual property awareness and innovation among young people, adding that such initiatives help prepare students to compete and succeed in an increasingly knowledge-based global economy.