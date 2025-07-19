President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., departed the country earlier today, June 19, 2025, to participate in the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), taking place from June 20–21, 2025, in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The West Africa Economic Summit brings together Heads of State, senior government officials, private sector leaders, and development partners from across the region to explore strategies for accelerating trade, investment, and regional integration. The summit is a key platform for shaping policies and partnerships that promote sustainable economic growth, job creation, and industrial development across West Africa.

President Boakai is scheduled to address the WAES Forum, where he will articulate Liberia’s vision for economic transformation and present investment opportunities in critical sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, tourism, and digital innovation.

He will also hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with fellow regional leaders, investors, and institutions to advance Liberia’s development agenda and secure meaningful economic partnerships.

The WAES is being convened in fulfillment of a commitment made by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his chairmanship of ECOWAS in 2023 to organize a special summit focused on trade and investment in the region. The forum will culminate in the ECOWAS Summit of Heads of State and Government on Sunday, June 22, where leaders will deliberate on pressing regional issues including economic cooperation, peace and security, and sustainable development.

The President is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the following officials:

1. Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti – Minister of Foreign Affairs

2. Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan – Minister of Finance and Development Planning

3. Hon. Magdalene Dagoseh – Minister of Commerce

4. Hon. Alexander Nuetah – Minister of Agriculture

5. Hon. Wilmot Paye – Minister of Mines and Energy

6. Hon. Jerolinmek Piah – Minister of Information, Tourism and Culture

7. Hon. Jeff Blibo – Chairman, National Investment Commission

8. Hon. Samuel A. Stevquoah – Minister of State Without Portfolio for Special Services

9. Hon. Samuel Kofi Woods II – National Security Advisor

10. Hon. Morley Kamara – Senior Economic Advisor to the President

11. Hon. Sekou Dukuly – Managing Director, National Port Authority

12. Hon. Amos Tweh – Managing Director, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company

13. Hon. Christopher Onanuga – Special Envoy for Tourism

14. Hon. Mohammed Bah – Special Envoy for Trade and Investments

This President is also traveling with his teams on communication, security and protocol.



While the President is away, the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Oswald Tweh, will chair the Cabinet in consultation with the President via telephone, ensuring continued oversight and coordination of national governance.

Following the conclusion of the summit, the President and his delegation will return to Liberia on Monday, June 23, 2025.