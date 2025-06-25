The Proclamation is in consonance with an Act of National Legislature which was adopted in 1999, creating the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) with the authority to combat the importation, illicit trafficking and use of dangerous drugs. The observance of the day is intended to create awareness of the devastating effects of illicit drugs on individuals and families and to mobilize communities and other stakeholders against the use of such substances. On December 7, 1987, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Resolution 42/112, which set aside the 26th day of June of each year as International Day Against Illicit Trafficking of Drugs and other Substances of Abuse to be celebrated worldwide.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Thursday, June 26, 2025, as “International Drugs Day” and is to be observed throughout the country as a Working Holiday. The Proclamation calls on all citizens; government ministries and agencies as well as international organizations concerned to join the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in executing appropriate programs befitting the occasion. According to a Foreign Ministry release, this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and its illicit trafficking will be observed under the global theme: “The Evidence is clear, invest in Prevention. Slogan. Break the Circle. Stop Organized Crime”. Drug abuse and its illicit trafficking have posed major problems to the human race and millions of people worldwide continue to be affected directly and indirectly.

