Polygon (https://PDOOH.co.za), Africa’s largest aggregated programmatic digital out of home (pDOOH) publisher network, has announced the launch of its first full-scale Display&Video 360 (DV360) campaign in Nigeria; a milestone that highlights the growing maturity of pDOOH across the continent.

The campaign, executed in Lagos State for Schweppes, represents the first time a Google-based enterprise media buying platform has been used to deliver a pDOOH campaign at scale in Nigeria. It also marks Polygon’s first fully realised campaign in the market, following a series of earlier test runs.

At the centre of the campaign is a highly localised dynamic creative optimisation (DCO) approach, which sees the development of more than 500 unique creative executions, each tailored to the precise location of a billboard and its surrounding retail environment. Consumers are served context-specific messaging that directs them to nearby Schweppes stockists, with copy dynamically calling out store names and proximity – for example, “Get yours at Sessy and Folly Enterprises – just 140m away!”

Says Remi du Preez, Managing Director at Polygon: “This campaign is an exciting example of where the medium is heading in Africa, as we move beyond static messaging into something far more responsive and relevant.”

The campaign is currently live across Lagos, with screens strategically positioned in high-traffic roadside environments. Polygon’s infrastructure enabled the geofencing of retail locations within a defined radius of each screen, ensuring that messaging remained locally relevant and actionable. The campaign roll-out also saw the use of one of West Africa’s largest digital screens – a 600sqm large-format site – creating an even greater sense of presence for the brand.

Beyond its immediate impact, Du Preez says the campaign serves as a broader proof point for the African market. “Programmatic DOOH in Africa is now fully operational, scalable and delivering at a global standard. What we’ve demonstrated here is that markets like Nigeria can support geo-targeted, data-driven, dynamic campaigns in the same way more mature markets do. The infrastructure works.”

He adds that unlocking new markets often depends on early adopters willing to test and learn, but that success tends to accelerate momentum quickly. “In every new market, you need a client that’s willing to lead. Once that first campaign proves itself, confidence follows – and we’re already seeing increased interest from advertisers looking to enter the Nigerian pDOOH space.”

Polygon currently has access to the majority of roadside DOOH inventory in Nigeria, spanning key urban centres including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Kano, positioning the network to scale future campaigns rapidly.

Du Preez says that this latest campaign forms part of Polygon’s broader strategy to build a unified DOOH ecosystem across Africa, offering advertisers a single point of entry into a fragmented but rapidly evolving media landscape.

“And now – by linking media exposure to real-world proximity and behaviour – we’re moving closer to bridging the gap between brand and performance in OOH, which is something advertisers have wanted for years,” concludes Du Preez.

About Polygon:

Polygon is a programmatic aggregated digital out of home (DOOH) publisher network, making up a network of thousands of screens. The network is specifically designed to maximise performance in omni-channel advertising campaigns while integrating accredited audience data using world-class technology. Polygon offers advertisers a single point of entry into the continent’s largest network of DOOH inventory, allowing them to target audience sets across multiple touchpoints and venues along the customer journey.