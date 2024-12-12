For modern professionals who spend long hours focused on intricate digital tasks, maintaining eye health and comfort is critical. Yet many unknowingly put excessive visual strain on their eyes by working on cramped, low-resolution displays ill-equipped for detail-intensive applications.

This can have serious ramifications for both employee well-being and work quality. “Basic laptop screens and small desktop monitors simply don’t provide enough screen real estate or visual fidelity for precision tasks like coding, video editing or complex design work,” explains Tyrone Young, Head of Sales for Information Display and Information Technology, at LG Electronics South Africa.

When working on minuscule user interface elements, typography or intricately layered assets, visual acuity becomes very important. “Inadequate screen size or resolution can lead to excessive squinting and an uncomfortable viewing experience as users struggle to see fine details.”

This chronic eye fatigue can quickly drain productivity and open the door to more severe visual issues like computer vision syndrome (CVS). Symptoms of CVS include headaches, blurred vision, dry eyes and neck/shoulder pain—all of which dramatically impair work quality while compromising long-term visual health.

The solution: LG’s UltraWide and ergonomic monitors

To combat these risks, Young advocates for adopting larger, ergonomically-optimised monitors tailored for graphic professionals. “Ultra-wide, high-resolution displays significantly reduce eye strain by rendering finer details visible with ample on-screen real estate. This minimises excessive eye movements and enables more comfortable, focused viewing sessions.”

LG’s 49-inch UltraWide dual GHD monitor with an adjustable stand (https://apo-opa.co/4itfybX) is a prime example, offering a workspace rivalling dual 27-inch setups in a seamless, curved 32:9 panel. “That immense area provides enough space to view multiple application windows natively without overlapping, scaling or letterboxing. This boosts organisation while eliminating the bezels and disjointed alignment of multi-monitor rigs.”

Young also highlights the monitor’s expansive 5120 x 1440 resolution, which ensures ultra-sharp image rendering ideal for precision design work. “At that high pixel density, developers can easily discern individual lines of code and subtle UI elements. For video editors and artists, it reveals exceptional detail in 4K footage and visual assets.”

Decluttering workspaces, reducing distractions

Beyond superior visual fidelity, Young explains the productivity advantages of an ergonomic, space-saving design. “Our ergonomic displays mount via a sleek clamping system or desk grommet to reclaim valuable desktop area for mousepads, supplemental tablets and other tools.”

This integrated, cable-free aesthetic eliminates tangled wires and bulky monitor bases. “By decluttering workspaces, you remove visual distractions while enabling healthier computing posture—another key factor in reducing CVS symptoms.”

The adjustable stand allows effortless swivel, tilt, and pivoting adjustments to optimise viewing angles. “A built-in feature helps protect your eyes from blue light exposure. LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light feature combines hardware and software adjustments to reduce blue light emissions while maintaining vivid colour quality.”

Multi-monitor made easy

For those requiring expansive, multi-monitor setups, Young touts LG’s KVM switch technology as a game-changing organisational tool. “Our KVM feature allows users to control multiple PCs or laptops simultaneously from a single keyboard, mouse and UltraWide monitor—streamlining complex, multi-display workflows.”

As the lines between office and home blur, optimising the digital workspace is paramount for employee satisfaction and health. “By prioritising large, ergonomically thoughtful displays loaded with user-centric features, companies can drive significant productivity gains while safeguarding their employees’ vision long term,” Young concludes.