The Philippines extended support to Malawi in its post-disaster recovery and reconstruction efforts from the effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon by providing a modest financial donation. 

Philippine Non-Resident Ambassador to Malawi Marie Charlotte G. Tang handed over the Note on the assistance of Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya Callista Jennie Mutharika on 04 October 2024 at the Malawi High Commission in Nairobi.

Ambassador Tang conveyed that the donation is a token of the Philippines’ solidarity with Malawi as a fellow developing nation impacted by the effects of climate change.

