The Security Council, under the presidency of Algeria, held an open debate meeting on “African-led and Development-focused Counter-terrorism: strengthening African Leadership and Implementation of Counter-terrorism initiatives.” The meeting provided UN Members with the opportunity to exchange views on supporting African-led counter-terrorism efforts by integrating socio-economic development and security measures.

The meeting was opened and chaired by H.E. Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs of Algeria.

United Nations’ Deputy Secretary-General Ms. Amina J. Mohammed gave a briefing at the meeting, along with the African Union’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and Mr. Said Djinnit, Senior Advisor to the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Conflicts.

Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Ambassador Leila C. Lora-Santos, reflected on the theme of the open debate and expressed Philippines support for the African Union’s counter-terrorism initiatives, spotlighting Philippine advocacy for initiatives that address the root causes of conflict in Africa and support for African-led solutions.

“The Philippines, cognizant that States have the primary responsibility for countering terrorist acts, stands in solidarity with the peoples of the countries of Africa, who have suffered from the specter of terrorism and violent extremism, and recognizes the efforts of the African Union in developing a robust counter-terrorism framework,” said Ambassador Lora-Santos.

She also drew attention to the Philippines’ participation and provision of support for the High-Level African Counter-Terrorism Meeting co-organized by Nigeria with United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in April 2024.

“Fundamental considerations of African leadership and ownership were precisely what impelled the Philippines to participate and to provide material support for the High-Level African Counter-Terrorism Meeting co-organized by Nigeria with UNOCT support in Abuja in April last year,” she further stated.

Ambassador Lora-Santos also recalled that the Philippines had earlier expressed support for the Joint Appeal for Counter-Terrorism in Africa, for a more effective implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Africa.

“This is in line with the spirit of the Pact for the Future, and the aspiration to pursue a future free from terrorism. Under the Pact, all states committed to redouble efforts to address the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, including through strengthening the role of the UN system,” Ambassador Lora-Santos added.

She reaffirmed Philippine commitment to enhance engagement with partners in the region in efforts to strengthen international cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, wherever and by whomsoever committed, while highlighting the Philippines’ bid for membership in the Security Council.

At the open debate, Member States expressed views in relation to the African Union’s counter-terrorism framework, grounded in the 1999 OAU Convention and the 2002 Plan of Action, as well as to recent AU initiatives, including the new strategic action plan, the operationalization of the AU Special Fund, and plans for an AU Ministerial Committee on Counter-Terrorism. Member States and other entities also discussed the enhancement of state capacities while respecting national sovereignty; improving collaboration between African institutions and UN mechanisms; identifying sustainable funding mechanisms for counter-terrorism in Africa; and disrupting financial networks that support terrorism and violent extremism.