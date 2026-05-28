Nigerian oil and gas company Petroli Energy will participate as a Silver Sponsor at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, scheduled for October 12–16 in Cape Town. Their sponsorship underscores the firm’s expanding regional footprint across upstream exploration, trading and transitional energy services, alongside growing engagement with African investment platforms in line with its long-term growth strategy.

AEW 2026 is Africa’s premier upstream investment platform, convening policymakers, operators and financiers to accelerate oil, gas and power development across the continent. The 2026 edition is set to delve deep into gas-to-power expansion, data infrastructure energy demand and transaction-oriented dealmaking, positioning Cape Town as a key hub for energy capital flows.

Petroli Energy is currently advancing its upstream strategy amid accelerating divestments by international oil companies across West Africa, with independents capturing mature onshore assets and production gaps. The company is scaling joint operations and deploying geophysical technologies to reduce exploration risk while strengthening regional supply resilience in structurally underinvested markets.

In December 2024, Petroli Energy completed contracting for its PPL 269 license following its December 2024 bid win under the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s licensing round. The block, secured after competitive bidding against oil and gas explorer Afagaf Company, is now entering seismic interpretation and early-stage technical development phases.

Through its international trading arm, Petroli Energy (BVI), and a strategic partnership with the Emirates National Oil Company, the group maintains a ship-to-ship logistics network across the Gulf of Guinea. This infrastructure supports large-scale distribution of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and LPG, reinforcing its downstream trading and storage capabilities.

“Participation at African Energy Week 2026 is where capital meets opportunity across Africa’s energy future. Companies like Petroli Energy are essential in turning licensing rounds into real production and real infrastructure. Their presence signals confidence in African-led development and the continent’s ability to monetize its resources responsibly,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

Looking ahead, Petroli Energy is prioritizing natural gas and LPG as transitional fuels to support industrial demand across sub-Saharan Africa while preparing for longer-term integration into cleaner energy systems. The company is also evaluating regional expansion opportunities tied to infrastructure development, including pipelines, ports and cross-border energy corridors over the coming years.