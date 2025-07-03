As Africa accelerates its journey towards a sustainable energy future, experts gathered in Kigali for the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa discussed the Potential of Small Modular and Micro Reactors in Accelerating Africa’s Energy Transition.

The discussions Moderated by Yohannes G. Hailu, Economic Affairs Officer at UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), underscored an important message: the successful deployment of innovative nuclear technologies like Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Micro Reactors (MMRs) hinges not just on technological readiness, but on robust supporting infrastructure.

Some African countries countries are opting for SMRs with an output of less than 300 megawatt capacity. One megawatt would suffice for at least 3000 residential homes. At the same time, 1 megawatt capacity would cost between ($2-$3 million).

As it stands, more than 600 million Africans lack access to electricity.

Experts attending the session of Potential of Small Modular and Micro Reactors in Accelerating Africa’s Energy Transition examined the Africa’s current infrastructure landscape, pinpointing critical deficiencies. "Across the continent today, we have 15% of generation – that is 40 GW of power – that cannot be delivered simply because of infrastructure issues, curtailment, and grids not being available, sometimes for 800 to 1000 hours per year, or even more."

The discussion emphasized also on the urgent need to synchronize the rapid advancements in SMR/MMR generation with the long-term, complex development of regional and national transmission and distribution infrastructure. Panelists explored what it takes to create enabling conditions for SMR/MMR rollout, including integrated planning, cross-sector coordination, and strategic investment in local capabilities.

Robert Lisinge,Director of Technology, Innovation, Connectivity and Infrastructure at ECA stressed the importance of a "synchronised planning regime at regional and national level." He pointed to the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) as a key opportunity, which prioritizes significant investments in solar power, hydroelectric projects, and cross-border transmission lines, identifying 69 high-priority projects by 2030. This, he noted, presents an opportunity to "conceptualise and potentially develop regional nuclear projects that involve perhaps multiple countries, which would accelerate energy integration as well."

SMRs)offer a transformative opportunity for Africa's key industries, particularly mining, according to Brian Dlamini, Planning Engineer for the Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP).

Dlamini highlighted that SMRs could provide clean, reliable energy to creditworthy mining operations, enabling "value addition to products with clean sources in the world market." This integration, he added, would not only stabilize power grids but also drive the development of the continent's vast mining sector with sustainable energy.

The consensus from the session was clear: while SMRs and MMRs hold immense promise for accelerating Africa's energy transition, their successful integration requires a holistic, systemic approach to infrastructure planning and investment. Synchronized efforts at both national and regional levels are paramount to ensure that the continent's growing generation capacity can effectively reach end-users and power Africa's next level of industrialization.