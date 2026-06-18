The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) (www.TheACG.org), in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, hosted a high-level session titled “Partnering for Impact: Strengthening Arab Coordination Group (ACG)–Private Sector Synergies for Sustainable Development” during the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum (PSF 2026), held in Baku from 16–19 June 2026. The session took place on 18 June and brought together senior representatives from ACG institutions, private sector companies, development partners, government entities, and international organizations to explore practical approaches for advancing sustainable development through enhanced public–private collaboration.

The discussion highlighted the role of the Arab Coordination Group in supporting coordinated financing, policy alignment, and knowledge sharing across priority sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and social development. It also emphasized ACG’s continued function as a platform that helps mobilize resources and facilitate partnerships that support development efforts in emerging and frontier markets.

Participants shared examples of existing collaboration models and examined opportunities to expand joint initiatives that deliver measurable development outcomes. The session underscored the importance of stronger engagement between development finance institutions and private sector actors to help address financing gaps and improve the efficiency and impact of development investments.

The objectives of the session included presenting successful ACG–private sector partnerships, identifying strategic priorities for deeper engagement in emerging and frontier markets, encouraging dialogue on co-financing and joint investment opportunities, and increasing awareness of ACG’s role within the broader context of the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum. The discussion also reinforced the importance of public–private collaboration in supporting long-term development impact.

Key points of discussion focused on ACG’s contribution to sustainable development through coordinated financing mechanisms, approaches to attract greater private sector participation in member countries, the role of innovation and technology in improving development outcomes, lessons learned from existing partnerships, and priority areas for future cooperation. The session also highlighted risk-sharing approaches and tools designed to facilitate greater private capital mobilization for development-focused projects.

The session concluded with a shared understanding of the importance of continued collaboration between ACG institutions and private sector partners to support scalable and impactful development initiatives across key sectors.

About the Arab Coordination Group (ACG):

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance. Since its establishment in 1975, the ACG has been instrumental in developing economies and communities for a better future, providing more than 13,000 development loans to over 160 countries around the globe. The ACG works across the globe to support developing nations and create a lasting, positive impact. The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is considered one of the most important and effective development partnerships at the international level. The group actively works to adopt the best global practices in sustainable development work. It also aims to align the efforts of these institutions to achieve convergence and harmonization in the policies governing their financing operations.

The Group comprises 10 national, Arab regional, and international institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development.

www.TheACG.org