TA7ALIL.MA, the first health platform in Morocco that digitize all the medical record of patients, is proud to announce its participation in Gitex Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), which will take place from 31 may to 2 june in Marrakech, Morocco.

TA7ALIL.MA is excited to be among the select group of companies showcasing their services at the event. Our team will be on hand to present our innovative health platform that allows interconnection between patients and health professionals and that digitize all medical records of patients.

We believe that our participation in Gitex Africa 2023 will help us reach more people and make a greater impact on the digitalization of medical records of patients.

Visitors to the TA7ALIL.MA booth at Gitex Africa 2023 will have the opportunity to learn more about our Moroccan startup, speak with our experts, and experience firsthand how our technologies are transforming the healthcare industry.

For more information on TA7ALIL.MA and our participation in Gitex Africa 2023, please contact as on contact@ta7alil.ma

Sabrine Zahroubane

Co-founder of TA7ALIL.MA

+212 6 74 75 56 78

contact@ta7alil.ma