Pan-African legal and business advisory group CLG – formerly Centurion Law Group (https://CLGGlobal.com/) - has opened an office in the Republic of Congo, further solidifying the firm’s commitment to serving clients across the African continent. The new office will be located in the country’s oil and gas city Pointe Noire, providing current and upcoming hydrocarbon projects direct access to premier legal and business support.

The opening of the Pointe Noire office is part of CLG's strategic growth plan to expand its footprint across Africa and provide clients with enhanced access to its legal services. With a long-standing history facilitating oil and gas transactions, navigating complex business environments and providing top-tier legal services, CLG has quickly become the preferred professional services partner in Africa. With a team of internationally-trained lawyers and a dedication to excellence, the firm is resolute in its commitment to unlock a new era of successful oil and gas developments in Africa.

As one of the Africa’s largest oil producers and an emerging natural gas producer, the Republic of Congo offers a wealth of opportunities for investors and project developers alike. The country has set an ambitious target to increase hydrocarbon production to 500,000 barrels per day – a two-fold increase in national output – while strengthening project developments across the burgeoning natural gas industry. This year, the country achieved first cargo delivery from the Congo LNG project – the country’s pioneering natural gas liquefaction project – which monetizes gas from the offshore Marine XII concession. This milestone has already enticed new players to join the market, underscoring a growing demand for in-country legal services and strategic advice.

Notably, independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco recently completed a 3D seismic acquisition campaign on the Tchibouela II, Tchendo II, Marine XXVIII and Emeraude permits. This has laid the foundation for future exploration drilling. Additionally, energy major Eni is exploring conventional and deep offshore areas by Pointe-Noire in tandem with the onshore Koilou area. Energy major TotalEnergies is preparing to drill the Niamou-1 exploration well on the Marine XX block while the national oil company SNPC completed the fourth phase of processing of 3D seismic – set to open up the Marine XIX and Marine XXX basins. Heightened interest in the Congo’s off- and onshore acreage is underpinned by recently acquired geological surveys, setting the stage for a new era of M&A activity in the country.

To achieve production targets, the country is inviting foreign investment in exploration. This, in turn, will result in a wave of new transactions, all of which will be supported by companies to the likes of CLG. As a firm, CLG is well-equipped to handle all legal aspects of upcoming oil and gas projects. The firm’s comprehensive understanding of the industry, compounded by its presence in various oil and gas producing markets in Africa – including Nigeria, South Sudan, Ghana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and more – underscore its competitiveness and edge. By opening an office in this rapidly growing market, CLG is positioning itself as the legal and business advisory group of choice for oil and gas industry players in the Republic of Congo.

"The Republic of Congo’s oil and gas industry is on the cusp of transformation, with new investment signaling a strong pipeline of hydrocarbon-related transactions. With the opening of our new office in Brazzaville, we are better positioned to meet the growing demand for legal services in the country,” said Zion Adeoye, CEO of CLG. "We look forward to working closely with our clients to navigate the complexities of the local legal landscape and support their business objectives."

