A distinguished Attorney of the High Court of South Africa with over 12 years of legal expertise, specializing in Corporate Law, Commercial Law, Litigation and Regulatory Compliance Leon Van der Merwe has joined pan-African legal and advisory group CLG (www.CLGGlobal.com) as a Partner.

A distinguished Attorney of the High Court of South Africa, Van der Merwe brings over 12 years of experience in Corporate Law, Commercial Law, Litigation and Regulatory Compliance. His areas of specialization include Contract Law, General and Commercial Litigation, Insolvency, Compliance, Property Law, Regulatory Law, Competition Law, Company Law and Risk Management.

Throughout his career, Van der Merwe has provided strategic counsel to national and international corporations, as well as African Governments, across various industries such as forestry, mining, construction, engineering, and retail. He holds an LLB Degree (Cum Laude) from the University of Pretoria.

“Leon’s promotion to Partner is a reflection not only of his exceptional professional skill but also of the trust he has earned from our clients, colleagues, and partners. His dedication and hard work are unmatched, and he exemplifies the core values that define CLG,” said Zion Adeoye, CEO and Managing Partner of CLG. “I am thrilled to welcome him as Partner and look forward to seeing his leadership continue to shape our journey. His elevation is more than deserved, and I know he will bring even greater value to our firm and our clients in this role.”

Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, CLG Deputy Managing Partner, added, "It gives me great joy to welcome my friend and colleague into the partnership at CLG. His dedication to the firm and unwavering commitment to our clients have been the bedrock of his practice, and I couldn’t be more excited to see him take on this well-deserved role. His leadership and passion will be invaluable as we continue to grow together and build Africa's largest professional service firm."

Mr. Van der Merwe's appointment reinforces CLG's commitment to providing impactful and innovative legal solutions across Africa. His expertise will enhance the firm's service offerings, further solidifying its position as a leading pan-African legal and advisory group.

About CLG:

CLG, a leading pan-African legal, tax and business advisory firm, has established offices in Germany, Nigeria, South Africa, Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Mauritius, Ghana, Cameroon, Namibia and Equatorial Guinea, amongst others, and is the first Africa focused professional service firm listed on the German stock exchange.

This expanded footprint enables CLG to deliver seamless professional services, facilitate cross-border transactions and provide expertise in diverse jurisdictions and sectors, while fostering strong in-country relationships.