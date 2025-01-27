PAIX Data Centres (www.PAIX.io), a leading data centre provider in Africa, is proud to announce the construction of a new state-of-the-art data centre in Dakar, Senegal. This development marks an important strategic milestone for PAIX Data Centres as it continues to expand its network in West Africa to meet the growing demand for high-quality digital infrastructure.

PAIX Data Centres is already operational in Accra, Ghana, Nairobi, Kenya and Djibouti.

Benefits for the region and customers

Four submarine cables are already connected to Dakar (ACE, MainOne, SAT3, SHARE) and more cables are currently being installed (2Africa), making the data centre a key access point for customers looking to serve the region’s emerging markets.

The PAIX Dakar data centre will provide essential digital infrastructure to support innovation and economic growth in West Africa.

Businesses will benefit from access to reliable connectivity and high-quality colocation services, helping to strengthen their competitiveness and resilience.

A state-of-the-art data center

To set up the infrastructure, PAIX Data Centers purchased the land to build the buildings to house the data center equipment. The goal is to have a modern facility offering approximately 918 m² of usable space and critical power of up to 1.2 megawatts. The first phase of the project is scheduled to be operational in 2026, marking a milestone in the development of digital services in the region.

The new PAIX Dakar data center will provide a robust and secure infrastructure to host IT equipment. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to deliver optimal performance, exceptional reliability and flexible solutions tailored to the needs of local and international businesses. The main features of the PAIX Dakar data center are:

1.2 MW of IT load to ensure sufficient and stable power supply for critical operations.

900 square meters of colocation space offering flexible and scalable solutions for a variety of hosting needs.

330 bays to house a wide range of IT equipment in a secure and controlled environment.

Environmental Commitment

PAIX Data Centres has made a series of environmental commitments and is continually working to design high-performance data centres that take advantage of the latest design innovations.

Operational strategies aim to optimise the maximum use of local resources, operating at the most efficient temperatures and saving cooling water consumption in water-stressed regions.

PAIX Data Centres is committed to using 100% renewable energy in the construction of its data centres by 2030.

Economic and Social Commitment

PAIX Data Centres and its investor Africa50 (established by 32 African governments, including Senegal) are committed to providing best-in-class data centre solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Senegal and West Africa.

Job Creation

The construction and operation of the PAIX Dakar data centre will create jobs in Senegal. Nearly 200 workers will be involved in building the infrastructure, while around 20 employees will work full-time to operate the data centre in Dakar. In addition, the new data centre will create business opportunities for suppliers, including architects, engineering consultants, contractors and maintenance companies.

Global Gateway

PAIX Data Centres is a member of the European Global Gateway Business Advisory Group and works in collaboration with the European Union to foster the development of digital infrastructure on the African continent. Supporting secure and resilient digital infrastructure is essential to unlocking economic development opportunities and attracting investment to African countries as well as ensuring the protection of digital sovereignty, security, democracy and fundamental rights.

QUOTES

Boubacar Fall Sy, Managing Director of PAIX Data Centres Senegal , said: “The construction of this new data centre in Dakar demonstrates our commitment to the development of digital infrastructure in West Africa. We look forward to providing local and international businesses with world-class colocation and connectivity services, facilitating their digital transformation.

Boubacar Fall Sy, Managing Director of PAIX Data Centres Senegal, said: "The construction of this new data centre in Dakar demonstrates our commitment to the development of digital infrastructure in West Africa. We look forward to providing local and international businesses with world-class colocation and connectivity services, facilitating their digital transformation."

Mohsen Chirara, Managing Director of Arc Informatique, said: "PAIX, with its African experience and expertise is a sure answer with an approach of a neutral actor. All the best in your project"

Norman Albi, Managing Director of AFR-IX Telecom, said: "This new data centre of PAIX Data Centres will further strengthen the digital infrastructure of the region, providing local and international businesses with a solid platform for innovation and growth. This new data centre will also be crucial for AFR-IX telecom's networks, enabling more robust and faster connectivity for our customers. We are delighted to see this initiative come to fruition and look forward to continuing to support the technological development of Senegal and West Africa as a whole."

Yankhoba Ndiaye, Managing Director of Dariss Consulting, said: "The launch of the new PAIX Data Centres data centre comes at a crucial time to support the rise of cloud computing in Senegal. This initiative is essential to meet the growing needs for technological infrastructure and to position Senegal as a digital hub in West Africa.

Dariss Consulting is particularly enthusiastic about this ambitious project. Indeed, it will offer us the opportunity to expand the capabilities of our clients, by providing them with more efficient and secure data storage and management solutions. This will significantly contribute to Senegal's digital sovereignty, by strengthening the country's autonomy in the management of its data and reducing its dependence on foreign infrastructure.

We are confident that this data center will become a strategic pillar for Senegal’s technological development, supporting local companies in their digital transition and attracting international investment in the information and communication technology sector.”

Wouter van Hulten, CEO of PAIX Data Centres, says: “PAIX Data Centres’ investment in the PAIX Dakar data center positions it at the crossroads of connectivity between West Africa, Europe and South America. The strong network hub created by the aggregation of multiple submarine cable landing points connecting to terrestrial cables makes Dakar a very attractive gateway. We have received strong interest from our connectivity, CDN, social media and cloud customers looking to serve the emerging markets accessible by these cables. We plan to develop thriving cloud and content magnet hubs in Dakar.”

About PAIX Data Centres:

PAIX Data Centres is a leading provider of data centre solutions, offering state-of-the-art facilities and services to meet the evolving needs of businesses across Africa. With a focus on reliability, carrier neutrality, scalability and security, PAIX Data Centres enables organisations to harness the power of technology and drive digital transformation. From ISPs and cloud providers to financial institutions and enterprises, PAIX Data Centres delivers innovative solutions that fuel growth and success in today’s digital economy for businesses of all sizes.