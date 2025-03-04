Cultural Creators from three of South Africa’s neighbouring countries feature in KFC Streetwise’s (https://Global.KFC.com/) new Original Feeds Original campaign, which celebrates the inspiration that feeds creativity.

Windhoek fashion designer Ruberto Scholtz, Harare visual director Rowan Sakarombe and the Botswana Metalheads feature in the campaign’s epic TV commercial (https://apo-opa.co/43najWe), which stars Khuli Chana, Blxckie and 25K. The commercial’s soundtrack (https://apo-opa.co/4irtnad) is a new song, the Originals Anthem, written and recorded by the rappers.

“Just as KFC’s Streetwise brand takes its inspiration from the iconic taste of KFC’s Original Recipe – while adding bucketloads of value for a new generation – the film depicts Khuli, Blxckie and 25K inspiring each other and those who will follow them,” says KFC Africa Chief Marketing Officer Grant Macpherson. “The Cultural Creators are part of the same powerful narrative.”

Scholtz, who made the suits Blxckie and 25K wear in the photoshoot scene in the TV commercial, is inspired by collaborations. “If you see someone who can do something well, why not work with them?” he says.

Sakarombe appears in the film shooting the Originals Anthem music video in the street with Khuli Chana, Blxckie and 25K. He says he’s inspired by the “raw experiences of life around me” and the vibrant energy, constant motion and diverse cultures of cities.

The Originals Anthem inspires the Botswana Metalheads – whose music often contains local influences and whose style reflects cowboy culture - to infuse their originality and give it a heavy metal angle.

The campaign, which launches on 04 March 2025 across SADC regions, also features a packaging collaboration between KFC Streetwise and Cultural Creator Sindiso Nyoni, a Bulawayo-born illustrator who has built a stellar career after being inspired by an “original” – his high school art teacher, a retired graphic designer.

Making a mark

Macpherson says it’s a time when young people are hungry to share their unique signature with the world. “Who better to feed their hunger than the originals who came before them?” he says.

“We want the Originals Anthem and all the activity around it to inspire all the young Africans trying to make their mark through their creativity and individuality.”

Khuli Chana says that as one of the legends of South African hip-hop, he’s passionate about inspiring new artists. “The reason I started Maftown Heights in 2009 was to help rappers from Mahikeng find their footing in Joburg with a sound and language that wasn’t mainstream at the time,” he says. “It led to great things and it’s still giving new artists a platform. I love inspiring musicians to find their original sound.”

Blxckie says his career and development has been built on collaborations, and every one of them keeps him original. “Musicians lift each other up,” he says. “They support each other and make each other better at what they do.”

25K was introduced to rap by artists such as DJ Mojava, Ghetto Squad, and old school hip-hop groups Dead Prez and Outcast, and became an original by rapping in S’Pitori, a mixed language spoken in Pretoria.

“I want to be remembered for that and I want to inspire kids,” he says. “When I’m no longer here, I want to feel like I left something that will make it easier for another kid to come out of Pretoria.”

Other Cultural Creators who appear in the Original Feeds Original TV commercial include Kind Kid toymaker Sanele Qwabe, “Nail Pimp” Nailed Ntswembu, the Island Gals skateboarders and custom car pimper Ofentse Mphatsoe.

Passing the torch

The commercial begins with Khuli starting to write the Originals Anthem and ends with him as the OG, welcoming Blxckie and 25K on stage and handing the mic to them.

“It’s the story of my life and it’s the story of KFC Streetwise,” says Khuli. “Passing the mic is like passing the torch, and that’s how Original Feeds Original.”

Director Sam Coleman says the 90-second video portrays the endless cycle of inspiration, in which each creator is galvanised by the ones before and motivates those who follow. “It’s an explosive mix of visual eye candy, entertainment, musical reward, style, and unique brand integration that instantly hijacks your attention and eyeballs,” he says. “Everything about it is engaging, surprising and fresh.”

And there’s an extra twist to the campaign, says Macpherson. “Every time someone streams the Originals Anthem, the money it earns will go to KFC Add Hope. It will be used to feed malnourished children throughout South Africa.

“Among the kids who benefit from Add Hope are the next generation of Khulis, Blxckies and 25Ks and the Cultural Creators of the future. So, anyone who listens to the anthem will be helping them on their way.”

The Originals Anthem is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify (https://apo-opa.co/4irtnad), YouTube Music (https://apo-opa.co/4if2LsS) and Apple Music (https://apo-opa.co/43srwgO).

30” TVC available here (https://apo-opa.co/4h9AfYu)

90” TVC available here (https://apo-opa.co/43najWe)

KFC socials:

KFC Eswatini

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4ilOwlT

Instagram: @ kfc_eswatini - https://apo-opa.co/43mH322

About KFC Africa:

KFC has been in South Africa for over 53 years and has more than 1,300 stores across the country. The first KFC restaurant in South Africa opened in 1971 in Orange Grove, Johannesburg. KFC is the leading quick-service restaurant brand in South Africa with just under a third of market share, according to Brand Image Tracker. KFC serves more than 20 million customers a month and we work hard to ensure that no matter which of our restaurants they walk into, they will get that distinctive KFC flavour and have a great experience. KFC’s Original Recipe® Chicken was first made by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1940 when he perfected his secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices at his restaurant in Kentucky. Today, KFC is the world’s most popular chicken restaurant, still preparing our chicken with the Colonel’s secret recipe to his exact standards. Every KFC restaurant follows the same global processes and procedures to ensure that our customers get great-tasting food, every time. KFC Streetwise is a registered trademark.