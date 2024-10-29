Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) (www.Orange.com) and Mastercard have announced a strategic partnership to expand access to mobile financial services across Sub-Saharan Africa. This collaboration, one of the largest of its kind in the region, is set to enable millions of Orange Money wallet holders to access digital payments through Mastercard’s global network of merchants by 2025. The partnership will be rolled out in seven countries including Cameroon, Central African Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

With only 48% of the adult population in Africa banked, according to the African Digital Banking Transformation Report (https://apo-opa.co/4f32ckw), the collaboration between Orange and Mastercard is designed to accelerate financial access, contributing to the financial empowerment of underserved communities. Orange Money customers will be able to instantly obtain a virtual or physical debit card, linked directly to their Orange Money wallets. These cards will allow seamless payments both locally and internationally, enabling transactions with local merchants and on any website or mobile app that accepts Mastercard. Customers can easily request their virtual debit card via Max it—Orange’s Super App—and collect a physical card at a designated Orange Money Mastercard point of sale.

Speaking on the partnership, Aminata Kane, CEO Orange Money Group, Middle East and Africa, said: "This collaboration is an opportunity to bring top notch innovation to our customers, allow to pay with the Mastercard card linked to their Orange Money wallet when they travel internationally, and give them access to online shopping all over the world, in a simple and secure way. By offering our users the ability to pay effortlessly with Mastercard virtual card, we open the door to a world of new possibilities and promote their financial independence."

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President Market Development, Mastercard EEMEA said: “At Mastercard, we are committed to advancing financial inclusion by leveraging cutting-edge technology to create meaningful, scalable impact. Our collaboration with Orange Money represents a significant step in unlocking the full potential of digital financial services across Africa, enabling millions to participate in the global economy. This collaboration is a testament to our vision to building an inclusive digital ecosystem that leaves no one behind.”

Orange’s extensive reach—more than 160 million customers and 37 million active Orange Money accounts in 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East—has already proven to be a crucial enabler of financial inclusion. By offering simple and secure transfers, payments tools, and other financial services via mobile phones, Orange Money has brought affordable, reliable, and accessible financial solutions to individuals who were previously excluded from the formal financial system.

The collaboration further strengthens Mastercard’s position as a trusted technology partner for telecommunications companies in Africa. The company’s extensive expertise in securing payment gateways, local market know-how, and tailored solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) supports growth, innovation, and financial inclusion across the continent. This partnership also supports Orange’s broader strategy to offer more efficient and seamless payment solutions to its customers, further boosting financial inclusion and supporting Africa’s digital transformation.

About Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 160 million customers at 30 September 2024. With 7.1 billion euros of revenues in 2023, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 37 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) (www.Mastercard.com):

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.